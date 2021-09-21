Minnesota Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Sept. 15, officials at the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MBAH) confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Quarter Horse filly at a private facility in Benton County with West Nile virus (WNV). The filly experienced onset of clinical signs, which consisted of ataxia (incoordination), fever, hyperesthesia (extreme skin sensitivity), muscle tremors, and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements), on Sept. 3. She was subsequently euthanized.thehorse.com
