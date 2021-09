Simple run-pass option plays seemed foreign to the Bears in the first half of the game, and the Huskies pulled away early. But Cal’s second-half effort kept the Bears within striking distance, and they found themselves tied with the Huskies 24-24 with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. Cal placekicker Dario Longhetto’s 55-yard field goal attempt came up well short, and Washington scored a touchdown on its first possession of overtime. Cal running back Damien Moore fumbled the football within the 5-yard line on a pitch play to end the game.

