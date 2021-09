The Mets start a series with the Brewers tonight who have recently clinched a spot in the playoffs and could very well clinch the division this weekend, as their elimination number is down to three. On a similar note, the Mets could very well be eliminated from the division this weekend as their elimination number has dropped to four, going 2-8 in their last ten games. At this point in the season, it would be a struggle for the Mets to even return to .500 for the year, but still not impossible.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO