2022 Acura RDX: Style And Tech Filter Down From The MDX

By Michael Van Runkle
Quad Cities Onlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompact luxury crossovers are a red hot segment, and to keep pace with the ever-increasing onslaught of new and updated rivals, Acura is giving its entry a makeover. The 2022 Acura RDX aims to stand out from the crowd with a smoother exterior redesign and a more luxurious, tech-focused interior.

