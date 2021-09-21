CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Contrary to Biden’s U.N. speech, the U.S. is still at war

By Max Boot
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden gave a solid speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, but one line brought many observers up short. “I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the U.S. not at war,” he said to applause. “We have turned the page.”. But have we...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#East Africa#U S#U N#The U N General Assembly#House#Senate#Iraqi#Kurdish#Air Power#The Islamic State#Iranian#American#Afghans#U S Africa Command#Somali#Al Shabab#The New York Times#Al Qaeda
Roll Call Online

Pentagon told Biden not to withdraw from Afghanistan

Pentagon leaders faced a gantlet of congressional frustration Tuesday as they tried to distribute blame for the chaotic end to America’s longest war during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said they...
MILITARY
Fox News

Biden battered by crises as president's approval plunges

Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
Country
Iraq
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inhofe Q&A Confirms Al-Qaeda Still "At War" with U.S.

U.S Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questions whether Al-Qaeda is still a threat. Sen. Inhofe presented this question on Tuesday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the U.S. Central Command. He stated that President Biden claimed on July 8 that Al-Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan before asking the generals if that were true. After a long pause, Austin said he thinks there are still remnants of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

America must not forget the thousands Biden left behind in Afghanistan

“In Afghanistan, nothing is guaranteed; not my life,” Rohullah Sadat, 28, told told The Post’s Kirsten Fleming from Doha. “The Taliban — not all, but most — are really cruel. They are uneducated. They shot people like birds. In Western countries, you don’t even treat birds the way they treat people. We live by chance.”
POTUS
Washington Times

The swamp monsters who run Biden’s White House

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy