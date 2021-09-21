CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

MCSO asking for help to solve crime of the week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help to solve a theft. According to a Facebook post, on September 21, deputies with MCSO responded to 12519 W I-20 in reference to the theft of an ATV. There, the complainant told deputies he noticed a chain link fence had been cut and that someone had stolen his 2019 XP900 EPS 4 door Polaris from the yard. The victim told investigators the stolen ATV is worth $21,189. While viewing surveillance cameras, the victim noticed the fence had been cut around 11:00 p.m. on September 3 and that the suspect had driven away in a red Chevrolet truck.

