Bike the Handle

Hey, hey! Monday is heeere! How are you guys feeling today? We had a good weekend and I’m entering the week not feeling too behind on life so I’d say that’s a win. Our Saturday morning kicked off with family workouts! Ryan had quite the workout on the agenda — a swim in the lake, biking in our garage, and a run around our neighborhood. He is considering signing up for a triathlon at the end of October and I’ve been super impressed with his training so far. Ryan doesn’t own a road bike so that’s a bit of a hurdle at the moment (they’re also crazy-expensive so not something you’d just buy for one race) but he’s been talking with some friends and bike shops in the area about rentals. It’s been fun to see him so amped up about training and aaalmost makes me miss training for a longer road race. I honestly do miss my half marathon days sometimes but I also really like my current workout schedule and wouldn’t want to swap any of my strength sessions for longer runs, so here we are.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO