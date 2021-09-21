CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Bike the Handle

cityofspringboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springboro Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is partnering with Kristy and Jason Moore at Crooked Handle Brewing Company for Bike the Handle on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Meet at the pub to enjoy a 10-mile ride on the streets of Springboro. After the ride, circle back to the brewery for prizes, food, and pub discounts. You must have a helmet and head/tail lights to participate. The ride is on the streets of Springboro and there will be hills. Inclement weather is anticipated. Please access your participation in light of your physical ability, experience in riding a bicycle, road and traffic conditions, and the weather. While the event will occur rain or shine, event organizers will assess conditions for conducting the ride immediately before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.

visithickorymetro.com

Best Hikes and Bikes Series

It's time to get outside and get your blood pumping, whether that means taking a hike in our beautiful mountains or mountain biking at one of our local parks. We have miles of trails for you to explore right here in the Hickory Metro. Follow along with some of our local experts for the best places to hike, bike, and where to find all the best gear locally here in the Hickory region.
CARS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Bike-to-school crew

These Pin Oak Middle School sixth graders ride their bikes to school together each morning. The students meet at the Lim family’s driveway and enjoy the camaraderie and independence, and parents are thankful to skip the hectic morning drop-offs. Pictured are (from left) Zoe Clonce, Evan Zager, Rylan Lim, Nate Promubol, Nolan Ruden, Chloe Lo, Jacqueline Wylie, Ella Ruden, Reese Reichek, and Ethan Reichek.
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: To bike or not to bike?

Boone has previously been called a cycling hub for the Boone Greenway, Viaduct Loop and various cycling events held throughout the summer. However, while recreational biking is a great option in the area, using a bike to get off-campus for more practical uses such as running errands and getting to jobs is often unsafe and inconvenient for cyclists, pedestrians and cars on the road.
CYCLING
whatsupnewp.com

Guest View: Biking for autism – because biking is for everyone

The following was submitted by Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport. On Saturday, September 18th, Bike Newport and Bike-On of Warwick will participate in the annual Bike to the Beach New England – to raise funds and awareness for Autism. Riders originating in Boston will ride the 100 mile...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Mining Journal

Bike night is for Special Olympics

GWINN — The Up North Lodge’s 2021 Bike Night on Sunday is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan. The event starts at 3 p.m. with the Party on the Patio featuring music by Grand Design Band starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature buckets, raffles and 50/50. The Up...
GWINN, MI
WWLP 22News

September is bike month in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Events for bicyclists are being held throughout the state in recognition of Bay State Bike Month. Local organizations including the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, MassBike, and local community volunteers and civic organizations are encouraging people to get out an explore while bicycling throughout September. The bike month raises awareness about bicycling for transportation, fun, and exercise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wrsi.com

Will Bike 4 Food is Sunday!

Help feed our hungry neighbors – and support Joan Holliday and the rest of the River team – in Will Bike 4 Food, the fundraiser for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Every dollar raised provides FOUR meals for a neighbor in need. Half the people who receive food from the Food Bank are kids or seniors, so your donations help feed the most vulnerable among us.
CHARITIES
365thingsaustin.com

Bike Night At COTA

Come clip in and navigate the Circuit of The Americas track at Bike Night! It’s the last one of the season and it’s ’80s themed. The event lets riders cruise COTA’s track—an experience like nothing else out there. After the ride, cyclists can replenish and recharge with an ice-cold drink and refreshments.
AUSTIN, TX
quicksie983.com

Mountain Bike Race in Etown

Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League. David Hanes, Levi Skaggs & Zach Magnus talked about the race happening at Buffalo Lake in Etown 9/26/21. 2021 is the inaugural year for starting the season of mountain bike programs involving practices, Racing, Adventure rides, Teen Trail Corps and GRiT events. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:26...
CYCLING
pbfingers.com

Fishing, Biking and Meal Planning

Hey, hey! Monday is heeere! How are you guys feeling today? We had a good weekend and I’m entering the week not feeling too behind on life so I’d say that’s a win. Our Saturday morning kicked off with family workouts! Ryan had quite the workout on the agenda — a swim in the lake, biking in our garage, and a run around our neighborhood. He is considering signing up for a triathlon at the end of October and I’ve been super impressed with his training so far. Ryan doesn’t own a road bike so that’s a bit of a hurdle at the moment (they’re also crazy-expensive so not something you’d just buy for one race) but he’s been talking with some friends and bike shops in the area about rentals. It’s been fun to see him so amped up about training and aaalmost makes me miss training for a longer road race. I honestly do miss my half marathon days sometimes but I also really like my current workout schedule and wouldn’t want to swap any of my strength sessions for longer runs, so here we are.
HOBBIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Biking the ‘Organ Trail’

When someone mentions a bike ride on the Vineyard, images of leisurely trips to South Beach or Alley’s General Store come to mind. Rarely does one think of beginning a 1,600-mile journey from the Island to Wisconsin — unless you’re Mark Scotch. Scotch is the founder of the Organ Trail,...
CYCLING
adirondackexplorer.org

Biking McCauley Mountain

Mountain bikers talk about their experience at McCauley Mountain in this 2019 video by Mike Lynch. Mike Lynch is a multimedia reporter for the Adirondack Explorer. He can be reached at [email protected]. Reader Interactions. Make a tax-deductible donation to the Adirondack Explorer today and help us tell the stories...
CYCLING
Vindy.com

Barns, bikes roll into the Butler

George Dombek has been painting barns for most of his life and currently has about 12 barn paintings in progress. Bicycles are a more recent inspiration, and one he doesn’t plan to revisit anytime soon. “I may never do another one,” the 77-year-old artist said during an interview from his...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
blueridgeoutdoors.com

Four Top Bikes for Kids

Looking to upgrade your young one’s mountain bike rig? Here’s a look at four of the best options out there. 2020 was a breakthrough year for mountain biking in my household: My 9-year-old daughter, Zoe, tackled her first black-diamonds and quickly decided she was done with her brother’s hand-me-down hardtail.
BICYCLES
eastgr.org

Bike Lanes vs. Sharrows

If you’ve driven down Hall Street since construction was completed, you may have noticed new bike lanes and sharrows, fulfilling a priority of the City's Mobility/Bike Action Plan. What’s the difference between bike lanes and sharrows? Running curbside when no parking is present, bike lanes enable cyclists to ride at...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
280living.com

Bikes head to Barber

MotoAmerica’s famous racing series is coming to Alabama for its MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama race at Barber MotorSports Park this weekend, Sept. 17-19. Families will be able to watch professional racers zoom around the racetrack and other activities including camping, autograph sessions with the racers, kids zones and camping. Qualifiers...
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

Gravel bike vs hybrid bike: understanding the differences

Both the gravel bike and the hybrid bike were borne out of a similar desire: to blend attributes from the two ends of the cycling spectrum, road and mountain, but with different end results in mind. Hybrid bikes, sometimes called fitness bikes, have been around for decades. They take the...
BICYCLES
Family Handyman

How To Clean and Maintain a Bike

A clean bike pedals smoother, stays quieter and lasts longer. Here's how to clean a bike in a half-hour or less. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BICYCLES
onfocus.news

Athens Handles Rib Lake

Athens handled Rib Lake in Marawood North volleyball, winning in straight sets: 25-17, 25-13, 25-16. Celina Ellenbecker paced Athens with 14 digs and 5 aces. Jazelle Hartwig had 11 kills and Addison Lavicka had 13 assists for the Bluejays. 2021 Stats Sheets.xls – Rib Lake 2 (1) 2021 Fall Sports...
RIB LAKE, WI
Denver Post

Biking to a Brighter Horizon

Clermont Park resident shares on biking his way through COVID-19 Not everyone can bike 150 miles over five days. But 82-year-old John Ahlenius had no trouble completing one such ride this summer. The method — 12 miles a day in a giant block around his home at Clermont Park Life Plan Community. The reason — to maintain sanity during the rise of COVID-19.
DENVER, CO

