Interview with Moheb Soliman, "HOMES" release & Peter White Library Reading 9/23
If you've lived in Egypt and the Midwest, your perspective on the Upper Great Lakes region would be much different than a native Yooper. "HOMES" is the debut book of poetry from multidisciplinary artist Moheb Soliman, published by Coffee House Press. He travelled the shoreline of the Great Lakes twice since 2007, and with his second journey (and a Joyce Foundation fellowship), he connected with organizations and communities to work on programming and different kinds of work (see a preview of his collection of photos, text and more as a part of this fellowship below).www.wnmufm.org
