MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A woman has been caught by home surveillance cameras walking up to strangers’ front doors in Madison County and taking pictures with her phone. Videos show the same woman doing this twice in the past couple of weeks: once at a home in Granite City and once at a residence near Troy. In both videos, the perpetrator is wearing shorts and cowboy boots. She places one hand on the storm door and appears to take cellphone photos with the other.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO