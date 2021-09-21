CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN secretary-general blasts billionaires taking 'joyrides to space'

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

U nited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted private space flights as indicative of global wealth inequality in a grim opening speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday.

“Billionaires joyride to space while millions go hungry on Earth,” Guterres said .

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and English billionaire Richard Branson took short rocket trips in July, and on Saturday billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman returned from three days in orbit with the first all-private space crew, completing a mission operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX and financed by Isaacman.

Guterres chided these billionaires as he warned of a “great cascade” of crises that face the world, such as the coronavirus pandemic, unrest in the Middle East, climate change, and healthcare disparities.


"I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction,” he said. “Our world has never been more threatened. Or more divided.”

Guterres lingered on inequality in vaccine distribution, saying that any triumph from the quick development of the vaccine has been “undone by the tragedy of a lack of political will, selfishness, and mistrust."

