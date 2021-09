Since the inception of HBO's television adaptation of PlayStation's beloved video game, The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's own writer and director of the game, Neil Druckmann, has been closely involved with the project. Druckmann himself has been one of the executive producers and writers of the series alongside Craig Mazin, who previously worked on HBO's Chernobyl. However, thanks to a new leak of information, it looks as though Druckmann will actually be finding himself behind the camera at one point during production and has now been named one of the directors on the series as well.

