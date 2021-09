One sexual assault victim had to travel to Oklahoma to get the abortion now forbidden to her by the new draconian Texas abortion law that went into effect September 1. “I provided an abortion to [a] woman from Texas who had been raped and could not get an abortion in Texas because of SB 8,” Dr. Joshua Yap from Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma wrote in a filing supporting the Justice's Department challenge to the Texas action.

