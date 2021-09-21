ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Scary': John King reacts to memo from Trump lawyer (2021)

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A two-page memo from former President Trump’s attorney John Eastman...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CNN
CNN

958K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

752M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses fellow Republicans of ‘beating the drums of war’ over Russia in new ad

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Cleveland.com

Putin toady Tucker Carlson: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will Putin propaganda pawn Tucker Carlson finally stop spewing Putin’s puke now that 3 of the journalists Putin’s Ukraine invaders killed and injured are Carlson’s Fox News colleagues? Nyet. Monday, Russian forces attacked a Fox News crew near Kyev. Killed were Fox photojournalist Pierre...
CLEVELAND, OH
CNN

CNN

958K+
Followers
140K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy