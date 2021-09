Washington Post national political reporter, Robert Costa, joined Stephanie Ruhle for a deep dive look into the final days of the Trump presidency and what happened at the White House during the Capitol riot. "This was a concerted effort by the president, by his advisers, by his outside allies like Steve Bannon to force a reckoning on January 6th," he says.Sept. 27, 2021.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO