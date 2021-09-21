Garth Brooks on why he’s playing dive bars after halting stadium tour again: People ‘are vaccinated!’

In a new interview with KNAC.COM, former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi was asked which song he would be most looking forward to hearing if he went to catch a show on the band's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD next summer. He responded: "I probably wouldn't go. I went to go see MÖTLEY back when my tenure with the band ended. I saw them at the Hollywood Bowl, they were playing with AEROSMITH. It was brutal, because I wound up answering questions from the fans that recognized me. For that reason, I probably wouldn't go. There's multiple reasons why I wouldn't go, but I use that one for this interview.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO