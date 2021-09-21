CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks on why he’s playing dive bars after halting stadium tour again: People ‘are vaccinated!’

By Vicky Sequeira
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks discusses his decision to halt his Stadium Tour but go forward with a dive bar tour, amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday’s episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G, he reminded fans, “Stadiums are officially out for this year.” He went on to clarify why dive bars are OK when stadiums aren’t, explaining it’s because it’s easier for the small venues to implement vaccination policies.

