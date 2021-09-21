CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Fans Lose Minds Over Report Ben Simmons Won't Play for 76ers Again

By Pat Pickens
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski sent the basketball world into a frenzy when he reported the embattled guard would sit out until Philadelphia traded him.

www.newsweek.com

basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers 'expecting,' 'hoping' All-Star Ben Simmons to return to team

Ever since Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons informed his current employer he won't report for the start of training camp and wants to be traded, analysts and fans have constructed potential deals involving the 25-year-old. However, it's been said the 76ers want one All-Star, draft choices and pick swaps...
NBA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
583K+
Followers
61K+
Post
626M+
Views
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

