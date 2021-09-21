NBA Fans Lose Minds Over Report Ben Simmons Won't Play for 76ers Again
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski sent the basketball world into a frenzy when he reported the embattled guard would sit out until Philadelphia traded him.www.newsweek.com
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski sent the basketball world into a frenzy when he reported the embattled guard would sit out until Philadelphia traded him.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0