The Story Behind the Gayest Week in TV History
The gayest week in television history occurred exactly 45 years ago, in late September of 1976. Anyone who turned on a TV that week would have encountered a bizarrely queer couple of days. The season premiere of the show Family featured a teen finding out his friend is gay; the new sitcom Alice began its regular run with a visit from a gay football player; The Nancy Walker Show introduced one of TV’s first recurring gay characters; Barney Miller brought two gay friends in for the start of a two-parter.www.portlandmercury.com
