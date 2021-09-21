CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Armed F-16 Intercepts Small Plane Over NYC After President Biden Addresses U.N. General Assembly

By Alex J. Rouhandeh, Naveed Jamali
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newsweek Editor-at-Large Naveed Jamali observed a U.S. military jet intercept a small plane over New York City.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 25

Walter
8d ago

I say this tongue in cheek, what’s the worse thing that could have happened, we lose the UN and Biden?

Reply(1)
16
Lyin' Joe Biden
8d ago

Don't be alarmed...it was Biden's monthly supply of Depends being dropped off...

Reply(1)
20
Katielou
8d ago

I am not a Biden fan! Give props to the Air Force for doing their jobs!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Elections
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Naveed Jamali
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F 16#U N#U N General Assembly#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
583K+
Followers
61K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy