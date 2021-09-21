Armed F-16 Intercepts Small Plane Over NYC After President Biden Addresses U.N. General Assembly
Newsweek Editor-at-Large Naveed Jamali observed a U.S. military jet intercept a small plane over New York City.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek Editor-at-Large Naveed Jamali observed a U.S. military jet intercept a small plane over New York City.www.newsweek.com
I say this tongue in cheek, what’s the worse thing that could have happened, we lose the UN and Biden?
Don't be alarmed...it was Biden's monthly supply of Depends being dropped off...
I am not a Biden fan! Give props to the Air Force for doing their jobs!
Comments / 25