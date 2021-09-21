CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Boy Scouts Propose Plan That Would Release Thousands From Sexual Abuse Liability

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official committee appointed to represent abuse claimants described the planned settlements as "grossly unfair," and far below its estimate of liability.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A committee charged with representing tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy asked the judge on Wednesday to terminate the BSA’s exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan, so that it can file its own. Copyright...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1

Boy Scouts of America

Camp Barton might be sold to help the Boy Scouts of America pay sexual abuse settlements. Camp Barton, a 130 acre Boy Scout camp, may go up for auction. A vote was held to decide whether the Boy Scouts of America’s Baden-Powell Council should sell the property assessed to be worth $4.5 million dollars. The sale would help ... MORE.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
pncguam.com

Student SNAP P-EBT card distribution continues

DPHSS will continue distributing Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Cards through Saturday, September 11. The P-EBT is federally funded and offered through the Food and Nutrition Services of the United States Department of Agriculture. P-EBT Cards distribution is as follows:. P-EBT DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE. Parents who visited...
CHARITIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. trooper suspended after being charged with harassing 15-year-old boy

A state trooper stationed in Armstrong County has been suspended without pay after being charged with harassing a 15-year-old boy, according to authorities. Charges were filed by state police against Trooper Nickolas R. Elliott, 30, of Butler following an investigation into the incident by the state police Internal Affairs Division, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Scouts Bsa#The Boy Scouts Of America#Mormon#The Associated Press#The Boy Scouts#Bsa
CBS Boston

Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Troopers Resigning Over COVID Vaccine Mandate, Union Says

BOSTON (CBS) – The State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) said dozens of troopers have submitted their resignation papers as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk losing their jobs. About 20% of State Police employees are not vaccinated, according to the union’s attorney. A source told WBZ-TV on Monday that only one state trooper has told human resources that they would resign because of the vaccine mandate. The source also said there are others who spoke with HR to evaluate what their pensions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: FBI investigating Brian Laundrie's purchase of new phone before he went missing: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Minnesota

Boy Scout Troop’s Trailer Stolen From New Brighton Church

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local Boy Scouts troop is in need of help. The New Brighton Boy Scouts Troop 106 have been preparing for a weekend trip, but now will have to go without their gear. “They’re devastated, because it’s the years of equipment that we’ve had, the memories that we’ve had,” said Douglas White, the Scoutmaster of Troop 106. He had to break the news to his troop Tuesday that the trailer they’ve had for years was stolen. “The heart just breaks, because it’s for scouts, it’s for the youth, it’s not really necessarily for the adults, we are here...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Shine My Crown

Black and Missing: Help Us Find Arianna Fitts

In April of 2016, the body of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts was found in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Fitts’ body was discovered in a small, shallow grave, curled up in the fetal position and covered with plywood. Police say she was last seen on April 1, when she was “summoned to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

Egan: COVID and the God-given right to question vaccines

Can a person be exempted from mandatory vaccination on the basis of religion?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So many faithful have inquired that Ottawa’s Roman Catholic archdiocese has prepared a “template” letter for parishioners who believe their religious convictions prevent them from getting COVID-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
583K+
Followers
61K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy