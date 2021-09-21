Pixel 6 Pro shows off its glossy black and gray finish in leaked hands-on video

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with 120Hz AMOLED, 108MP camera, and 120W fast charging. Don’t worry about it, the official news today don’t begin with Apple news, let’s talk about Xiaomi for the first time in a while.. The company introduced two new flagships earlier today at the event with the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro and I’d say they’re worth some attention. Both of them share same 6.67-inch AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Really, the main differences are on the insides, the 11T is powered by the MediaTek 1200-Ultra, 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of base storage. The 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and goes up to 12 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of storage. They both bring a 5000 mAh battery that support 120W fast charging, Xiaomi is claiming that you can get 72% in just 10 minutes of a charge which is crazy. Another thing they share is the camera setup, with a 108 MP main sensor at f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide sensor and a 5MP macro that I know you’re tired of seeing! On the front you’re getting a 16MP shooter at f/2.5, plenty of room for group selfies on that one… Both of them come in three color variants being Black, White and Blue, but the cool part is the price. The regular 11T starts at 500 Euros and the 11T Pro starts at 650.. Seems Xiaomi finally woke up to smell the need for smarter price tags. You can get it on retailers like AliExpress, Amazon or Xiaomi’s website but, we’re not too sure on availability… So yeah, it looks like a pretty solid and affordable flagship from Xiaomi but, can we please work on these names? I’m begging.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO