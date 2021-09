There may still be a considerable wait until we get to see season four of Netflix hit series Stranger Things back on screens next year, but as well as multiple hints from the cast that season five is pretty much guaranteed to follow, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos has suggested that we are seeing the "birth of a franchise" with new spin-offs coming in the future. Being one of Netflix's biggest draws, with season three pulling in 582 million viewing hours in its first 28 days, it was always likely that the streamer would look to expand beyond the flagship show and we may be finally about to see that happening.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO