Why Subway Considers Its Huge Menu Revamp A Success

By Aimee Lamoureux
 8 days ago
The results are in: Subway's new menu revamp is a hit. The sandwich chain announced a huge change would be coming to its restaurants in July, when it debuted the biggest menu revamp in the brand's history. Starting on July 13, the company launched its Eat Fresh Refresh, which featured over 20 menu updates, including the addition of Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain breads, four improved signature sandwiches, and six new or returning sandwiches, including the Turkey Cali Fresh, Steak Cali Fresh, and All-American Club, per PR Newswire.

