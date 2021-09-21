Why Subway Considers Its Huge Menu Revamp A Success

Whether you love it or hate it (or love to hate it), when a beef craving hits, you know that an Arby's is never too far away. In 1964, Arby's was founded in Boardman, Ohio, by Leroy and Forrest Raffell, also known as the Raffell Brothers. The two brothers used their sibling duo initials "RB" as inspiration for the name Arby's, and the rest is history (via Money Inc). Today, there are 3,400 Arby's locations scattered across the world, which can be found in Qatar, Turkey, and in the United Arab Emirates (per Arby's). Known for its highly stacked roast beef and golden curly fries, Arby's also sells enough milkshakes every month to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool (via Mental Floss). The global deli franchise also holds not one, but two world records — the longest TV commercial and longest curly fry (38 inches, for those curious).

