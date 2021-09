Brahmaputra Boys will take on Kaziranga Heroes in the 22nd match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday. Having won four out of their seven games so far, Brahmaputra Boys are second in the table. They won their previous match by four wickets. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes have had their fair share of ups and downs in the competition. With three wins from seven matches, they are just behind their opponents in the points table. Kaziranga defeated Manas Tigers in their last game.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO