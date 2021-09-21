CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured by News Brig are independently selected by News Brig editors. However, News Brig may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim K
The Independent

As a Muslim woman, I found Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit bizarre and distasteful

I’m a writer whose niche is modest fashion — in fact, I’ve written a whole book on the subject — so dedicating a few hours of my time to critiquing the fashion choices of a Kardashian feels a little like selling my soul. Nevertheless, I simply must address Kim Kardashian’s bizarre Met Gala getup from last night, which covered her in black from head-to-toe (save for a slick ponytail).If you haven’t seen the now-viral images and memes, I’ll describe the outfit: a black, thigh-length dress with flared sleeves was worn over a black bodysuit, covering the feet to the...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye just addressed Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala for the first time

The Met Gala hit New York this week and, as expected, Kim Kardashian's red carpet outfit sparked a *lot* of conversation. There were memes galore following Kim's decision to wear head-to-toe black (including a mask covering her whole face) to the annual themed event, as well as plenty of fan theories. Some even took the look as a sign that Kim and former husband Kanye West might not be completely over as a couple, and now Kanye himself has finally addressed Kim's appearance on the night.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Kim Kardashian had a full face of makeup at 2021 Met Gala

If a face is covered in the Met Gala and no one can see it, does it still look glam?. While Kim Kardashian kept her face totally obscured throughout the 2021 Met Gala, her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic confirmed that she had a full face of makeup underneath her headline-making Balenciaga ensemble.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#News Brig#High Waist Bodycon Skirt
Amomama

Truth about Kim Kardashian’s Masked Mystery Date at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had fans buzzing when she made her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala. Many wondered if the mystery hand on her arm was Kanye West's or perhaps someone else's. Many Kimye fans were surprised to see Kim Kardashian with a mystery man who looked eerily like Kanye West, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, September 13, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Kim Kardashian Defends Her Met Gala Outfit Against Criticism

Kim Kardashian has clapped back at criticism of that Balenciaga Met Gala outfit. If you’ve been following the looks from Monday’s star-studded event, you’ll have seen Kim’s controversial all-black Balenciaga get-up - not the mention the many, many memes it spawned. The completely covered (including her face), all-black jersey outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Through Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything

High fashion is not always so practical – Kim Kardashian (40) can also tell you a thing or two about it. The reality TV actress appeared at this year’s Met Gala in New York City in a very extravagant look: She wore a floor-length black dress that covered her entire body – including her head. As the entrepreneur now admits, she could hardly see anything through the face mask.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
carolinianuncg.com

The Deeper Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala Outfit

On Monday, September 13th, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held their annual Met. Gala. This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Given American fashion’s rich history, there was much anticipation for the creative and artistic outfits that would be worn by the celebrity guests. However, the theme received a host of criticism for lacking its usual creativity and thematic cohesion. While a few guests used their outfits to make overt political statements about America (i.e. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress), it seems the vast majority of celebrities and designers chose to play it safe by simply paying homage to other iconic Met Gala looks from past eras. Overall, the public and fashion experts alike were generally unimpressed with the celebrities outfits this year. Although, there was one exception: Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailynewsen.com

The exorbitant price that Kim Kardashian paid for the pigtail that led to the GALA MET

The Met Gala returned this 2021, after a year missing by the pandemic, in all its splendor. The looks of her assistants did not stop anyone indifferent, either by the Tax Dress The Rich of the Congressman Alexandria Occoracore-Cortez or by the imposing Billie Erish suit. However, there was someone who shone over the others and not precisely by going full of sequins. That was Kim Kardashian, who left all the present pains with a catwhelming with which she was completely covered.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy