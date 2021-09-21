CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pregnant Jeannie Mai Shares Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long before Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are parents. Shortly after The Real host shared she’s pregnant, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a video of the rapper listening to the baby’s heartbeat. “Baby J, this is your daddy,” he said. “This is your daddy. Hi,...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant! The Real co-host and her husband Jeezy expecting their first child together following fertility struggle: 'It was not easy'

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a mom. The 42-year-old television personality revealed that she and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, in a new interview with Women's Health on Monday. Jeannie got candid about the difficult time she had conceiving, which included a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy listen to baby's heartbeat in sweet video after pregnancy announcement following miscarriage and fertility struggle

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy announced the happy news that they were expecting a child following a fertility struggle. And the very next day, the jubilant couple got to experience the miracle of life together first-hand. The 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Having a Baby With Husband Jeezy

The next generation of celebrity children continues to grow. Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared that she’s pregnant with her first baby on The Real this Monday. It’s her first child with husband Jeezy, who has two kids of his own. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she announced to her The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. The 42-year-old also discussed her journey to motherhood with Women’s Health, revealing that she had a miscarriage one month before their wedding in March after trying for a year and deciding to use in-vitro fertilization. One week after the wedding, while resuming IVF, she discovered she was pregnant. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Jenkins told Women’s Health. Now, she’s “relieved” to share the news with her fans. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she told the magazine. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.” Watch the ladies of The Real squeal about their new baby co-host below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Jeezy
blackchronicle.com

A ‘Real’ Surprise! Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Are Expecting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. On the season premiere of The Real, Mai stepped out and revealed her growing baby bump in front of her castmates Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais and the audience. The baby is the first for Mai and the third for Jeezy, who has two children from a previous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels 'relieved' to reveal her baby bump

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump. The 42-year-old TV star and rapper Jeezy are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and Jeannie is glad that the news is now out in the open, after hiding it from the public for the last five months.
CELEBRITIES
theknot.com

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Expecting a Baby Six Months After the Wedding

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are expecting a little one. Six months after exchanging vows in a lavish backyard microwedding, Mai revealed on September 20, that she's pregnant with her first child. "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," the TV personality told...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Instagram Stories
1051thebounce.com

‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jeannie Mai announced that she is pregnant with husband Jeezy’s child; it’s their first child together. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she told Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”. She revealed the announcement on The Real...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
daytimeconfidential.com

WATCH: Jeannie Mai Announces Pregnancy on The Real (VIDEO)

And baby makes three for The Real's newlyweds, Jeannie Mai and her husband, rapper Jeezy. On Monday, Mai revealed on the talk show's Season 8 premiere that she and the Atlanta rap star were expecting their first child. Mai showed off her baby bump and discussed with her co-hosts how...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy