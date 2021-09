The first thing people usually do when looking for activities to do on a trip is to look up places or tourist attractions in Google, just as one often looks up pretty much anything in Google. The company already has a hub for all your travel needs, which is called Google Travel, but just looking up a tourist attraction or destination on Google Search can already give you crucial info on that place, including reviews, opening and closing times, and even some rough insights on what the busiest times usually are for stopping by. Now, you can also book some tickets to certain attractions right from Google Search while you're at it.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO