Star Wars: Boba Fett Special Announced for Disney+

While Boba Fett was teased in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, it wasn't until the episode "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" that audiences saw him fully engage in impressive combat, but director of that episode Robert Rodriguez recently teased that the action seen in that episode was "nothing" compared to what's in store for the upcoming spin-off series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Given that this episode of The Mandalorian was specifically celebrated for being action packed, for Rodriguez to hint at even bigger things being planned for the new series, fans likely aren't prepared for the bounty-hunting action that should be arriving by the end of the year.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO