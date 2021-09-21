Star Wars: Boba Fett Special Announced for Disney+
Disney is bringing out all the stops for its annual Disney+ Day later this year, as it has announced a ton of new streaming titles that will debut on the day of the event. On Tuesday, Disney unveiled the full lineup of new movies, TV shows, and specials arriving on November 12th for Disney+ Day, and Star Wars fans are going to be pleased to see one of the new offerings. It's time for Boba Fett to step into the spotlight.comicbook.com
