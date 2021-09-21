Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE ON WEDNESDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 306, AND 308 * WIND...West to southwest 20-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * HAINES...5. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
