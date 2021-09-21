Deathloop September 21 Update Patch Notes
The September 21 update for Deathloop is now available on PC, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with today’s patch. If you’ve been waiting for a particular fix with Deathloop, I’m happy to tell you that today is finally the day. That’s right, the major stuttering issues that have been plaguing all sorts of systems have finally been tackled. This means that theoretically, the next time you launch the game, it should be in a much more enjoyable and playable state than it once was. Without further adieu, here are the full patch notes for the Deathloop September 21 update!thenerdstash.com
