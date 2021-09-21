Deathloop September 21 Update Patch Notes

Game studio Sucker Punch has released update 2.1 for the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima and it finally adds a new function for the merchants during new game plus. In Ghost of Tsushima update 2.1, players are now able to buy silk from merchants, but they should be in their New Game + run. This has been one of the many complaints of players because after they could complete the game, they were not able to purchase this type of material so they could upgrade their armor. The only choice they had was to complete the game again and then do a new game plus for the second time around. This is such a nice change for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO