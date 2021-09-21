CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop September 21 Update Patch Notes

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September 21 update for Deathloop is now available on PC, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with today’s patch. If you’ve been waiting for a particular fix with Deathloop, I’m happy to tell you that today is finally the day. That’s right, the major stuttering issues that have been plaguing all sorts of systems have finally been tackled. This means that theoretically, the next time you launch the game, it should be in a much more enjoyable and playable state than it once was. Without further adieu, here are the full patch notes for the Deathloop September 21 update!

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

MLB The Show 21 Update 16 (September 15) Patch Notes

MLB The Show 21 has today (September 15) launched update 16 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. Today’s patch seems as though it’s rather small, but it brings with it a host of fixes to help improve the quality of the game. One particular issue of note was the ability to sign Free Agents in the off-season through the player search menu, which has been disabled for the time being. This was causing players to be duplicated, which can obviously have its issues when it comes to gameplay. There’s a lot more to discuss here though, so without further adieu, here’s everything new with MLB The Show 21 update 16!
NFL
attackofthefanboy.com

Aliens Fireteam Elite Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Update 1.08 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. There were a wide variety of changes and fixes for the game, from visual improvements and U.I fixes along with other gameplay bug fixes, there is something for everyone with this latest update. Specifically, the patch version is 1.0.1.89218, and there are different changes according to what platform you play on. Here’s everything new with Aliens: Fireteam Elite update 1.08.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Warzone update today: Raven confirms news of major patch notes

A new Call of Duty Warzone update is launching today, which seems to make even more changes to the weapon balance. During the launch of Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded, Raven grained several well-known combos, leading to a meta shift. And it looks like more is being done this...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Ghost of Tsushima New Update 2.1 Now Live and Patch Notes

Game studio Sucker Punch has released update 2.1 for the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima and it finally adds a new function for the merchants during new game plus. In Ghost of Tsushima update 2.1, players are now able to buy silk from merchants, but they should be in their New Game + run. This has been one of the many complaints of players because after they could complete the game, they were not able to purchase this type of material so they could upgrade their armor. The only choice they had was to complete the game again and then do a new game plus for the second time around. This is such a nice change for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
sirusgaming.com

PS4 Software Update 9.00 Is Now Live and here are the Patch Notes

The PS4 Update 9.00 is out, and the PS4 is getting a new bunch of quality of life improvements and a few fixes on certain issues. The update is hovering around a 490 MB file size, which shouldn’t take long to download for most PS4 owners. The biggest update would...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite 18.00.1 update patch notes

Fixed the funding process visual issue. Fixed 0the Creative keybinds resetting to default issue. Happily, the new Fortnite update doesn’t require any downtime. This means players can down and install the update and then immediately get back to playing. Other, more significant patches often result in multiplayer matches being halted for a period of 1-2 hours. Thankfully, this isn’t the case today!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valheim Hearth & Home Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

It's been a long time coming, but Valheim's Hearth & Home update is finally here with a full set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This release follows numerous previews of the update that catalogued changes made to the food system, players' settlements they constructed, and much more. It's one of the most significant updates the game's gotten seeing how it's been teased so long, and it's available to download now for all Valheim players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

Phasmophobia Update 0.3.1.0 Patch Notes

Phasmophobia has today set a surprise launch on update 0.3.1.0, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Unlike the last few patches we’ve seen, Kinetic Games are bringing some fresh content in to celebrate the anniversary of the game. A big congratulations to the team for one year since launch into Early Access! As for the update itself though, there’s plenty of new additions such as an overhaul to journals, some fresh changes, and a handful of fixes. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.3.1.0!
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

PS4 firmware update 9.00 brings new features, here are the patch notes

Alongside the PS5 firmware update Sony are also releasing PS4 firmware update 9.00. Rather than usual ‘stability’ fixes this update actually adds something new. Admittedly one of those something new’s is the ability to view PS5 trophies on PS4, not exactly a groundbreaking feature. As usual there are a couple...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company: Cannon PTS Update Patch Notes

There is already a new character coming out in Rogue Company. It only feels like yesterday that players were able to get their hands on Runway. Well, the team at First Watch Games are not holding back. They’re giving people more characters to play with, only making the meta much more interesting to delve into.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Valorant Patch 3.06 Patch Notes – Balance Changes and Map Updates

Riot Games has just launchedValorant Patch 3.06, along with a breakdown of everything that’s changing in newly-penned patch notes. Nerfs lead the charge here, targeting Skye and Jett. KAY/O’s flashes get some love, notably with a slightly less conspicuous windup telegraph. Alongside these balance changes, Riot is introducing tweaks to Valorant‘s maps, mainly by making certain site crates no longer penetrable to make life a bit easier for attackers planting down the spike. Fracture also joins the competitive queue. You can read the full Valorant Patch 3.06 patch notes below, including minor game system updates and bug fixes.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.75 Patch Notes

Update 1.75 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Bandai Namco has now pushed out a new update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot earlier this week. The patch number if you own the PS4 version of the game is update 1.75.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Hearthstone Update 21.3 Patch Notes

Hearthstone will launch the 21.3 update tomorrow, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with that patch. This update looks to be a large one overall, introducing a handful of balancing changes to many cards across all modes. Joining these balance changes are a handful of updates to Duels and Arenas, alongside the standard bug fixing suite. It’s good to see that cards are still being tinkered with consistently, as it overall makes for a much better and more fresh experience. As there’s a lot to go into though, let’s not waste any more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the 21.3 update for Hearthstone!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Unite Update 1.2 (September 22) Patch Notes

Pokemon Unite will launch update 1.2 tomorrow (September 22) on both Nintendo Switch and the soon-to-be-added mobile devices, so here’s the full list of changes and additions coming with this patch. There are a couple of very key things to note regarding tomorrow’s patch. First of all, it will be the first patch we’ve seen to give some proper details regarding what’s changed. It doesn’t divulge exact stats, but the fact that we have a bit more of an understanding is great. It’s also important to note that with this update coming tomorrow, this is in response to the imminent mobile release for Pokemon Unite! Hopefully, if you plan to play the title on mobile, then it’s everything you’d hope from it. Without further adieu, here’s everything coming with Pokemon Unite’s 1.2 update tomorrow, September 22.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Sea of Thieves Season 4 (September 23) Update Patch Notes

Sea of Thieves has today (September 23) launched its Season 4 update across both PC and Xbox, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Keep in mind that these patch notes only cover individual updates and fixes, and don’t focus on the major changes as a whole. We wrote an article up on that when the trailer was released earlier this week, so check that out if you’re looking for those details. If you want to see the nitty-gritty though, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything new with the Sea of Thieves Season 4 update, released today (September 23)!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX update available now, patch notes

A new update has been released for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, adding new quality of life improvements and bug fixes. Here are the full patch notes:. If you access the options menu from within the main title screen settings, you will see an option to access a new Assist Menu. Within this menu, you will find some new optional settings.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite Update 1.1.1.8 Patch Notes Revealed

The newest Pokemon Unite update is much more than a mobile port. Finally the wait is over; Pokemon Unite is coming to mobile phones tomorrow and TiMi Studios has prepared big surprises to celebrate the new 1.1.1.8 update with some big drops in its patch notes. New Pokemon, pre-registration rewards,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.13 Patch Notes

Update 2.13 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Y6S3.1 update and it is currently rolling out across all platforms. It weighs in at roughly 1 GB depending on your platform of choice. This Siege update addresses an issue that reduced Montagne and Blitz’s hip-fire spread after switching windows on PC. A handful of collision and clipping issues have been fixed on a few maps as well. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.13.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy