On Sept. 30, Charles Brandon will turn 25 — and it’s strange, he said, to see people his age get married. Recently, he connected with a friend, Steven Quach, during an event at Railgarten, which was his first outing in two months. Quach tied the knot in April, yet for Brandon, such an action seems far off in the distance.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO