Duval County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval THE URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY At 421 PM EDT, Broadcast media and public reported street and creek flooding in the San Marco area due to slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall that moved across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have moved out of the area. Flooding is ongoing. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville and San Marco.

