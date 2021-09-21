Joey Gallo Still Coming to Terms With Being Traded from Texas Rangers

Joey, if you’re reading this, I just want you to know that myself and many other Rangers fans are also still coming to terms with you no longer being a member of the team. I was in the stands just over three weeks prior to Gallo being traded on July 29. It was Wednesday, July 7, and I got to watch him jack two booming home runs into right field that afternoon. At that time, trade rumors were swirling around the Rangers organization as it was clear the front office was committed to a rebuild.