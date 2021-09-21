The Truth About Scott Foley And Jennifer Garner's Relationship After Their Divorce

Scott Foley said he’s lost touch with Jennifer Garner ever since their ‘short-lived marriage’ came to an end in 2003. With almost two decades having passed since Scott Foley, 49, was married to Jennifer Garner, 49, Scott said on the Sept. 21 episode of Andy Cohen Live that he and his famous ex-wife no longer “keep in contact.” Scott, who is now married to actress Marika Dominiczyk, with whom he shares three children, noted to Andy Cohen that his relationship with Jennifer began on the set of Felicity and ended after a “short-lived marriage” that lasted from October 2000 to March 2003. However, Scott did say that if he were to run into the Golden Globe winner, he would not avoid her. “No, you have to say hello. You’re very civil,” Scott said.

