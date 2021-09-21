CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ Releases First Look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first proper, albeit brief, look at the forthcoming Apple TV+ show The Problem With Jon Stewart was released Tuesday. It shows the host tackling a range of topics such as veteran care and supporting the American working class. It was also confirmed that the accompanying podcast will launch on September 30, the same day as the television show.

Jon Stewart
