Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Bay, Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.alerts.weather.gov
