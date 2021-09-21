CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL’s Blue Jackets demote player to Cleveland for not getting COVID vaccine

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets have sent Zac Rinaldo, a 31-year-old forward who has spent most of the last decade in the NHL, to Cleveland citing his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Rinaldo retweeted a post that said he would be a speaker at an anti-vaccination mandate rally...

