Science with Shields: Episode #89 – Potato Straw

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how air takes up space using a potato and a straw. You may want a parent or guardian to help you with this experiment. If you have a bendy straw, use scissors to cut off the bendy part. Now with your straw, try to put a hole in your potato. Make sure to watch out where your fingers are placed so you don’t hurt them. You probably cannot get the straw into the potato. No, cover one end of the straw with your thumb and try. Your straw should be able to now pierce through the potato!

