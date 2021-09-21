CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOWARD G. ANDERSON, JR.

Howard G. Anderson’s life began on October 7, 1953 in Yates Center, Kansas; the son of Howard G. and Clara (Griffith) Anderson, Sr. Howard graduated high school and enjoyed time with his family. Howard’s greatest joy was his family, which includes his children Michele (Travis) Hamilton, Tera (Justin) Garner, Jeremiah (Deborah) Anderson; grandchildren Ashley, Rebecca (Charlie), Hayly (Michael), Jhayde, Jazmine, and Nevaeh; great-grandchild Meredith; adopted grandchildren Leslie, Lindsay, and Christopher; adopted great-grandchildren Ava, Trinity and Christopher Jr.; siblings Evelyn (Charlie) Maclaskey, Raymond Anderson, Judi (Scott) Leeson, Kim Crisp, and Janice (Adam) Holt. Howard passed away on August 22, 2021 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Anderson and Becky Birk and his parents. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Howard at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

Patricia Howard

Patricia Howard, age 65, a resident of Lick Creek in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Kentucky. Funeral services for Patricia Howard are incomplete and will be announced later from the Salyersville Funeral Home. The Salyersville Funeral Home is...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Richard A. Anderson

In loving memory of Richard A. Anderson, 83 of Ocala, Florida, who passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021. Richard was a proud and strong willed individual. Even though his life was burdened by muscular dystrophy, he was not a complainer. When it came down to wearing his enormously heavy shoes and braces, he always reminded himself and shared with all, that there were others far worse off.
OCALA, FL

