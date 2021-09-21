HOWARD G. ANDERSON, JR.

Howard G. Anderson’s life began on October 7, 1953 in Yates Center, Kansas; the son of Howard G. and Clara (Griffith) Anderson, Sr. Howard graduated high school and enjoyed time with his family. Howard’s greatest joy was his family, which includes his children Michele (Travis) Hamilton, Tera (Justin) Garner, Jeremiah (Deborah) Anderson; grandchildren Ashley, Rebecca (Charlie), Hayly (Michael), Jhayde, Jazmine, and Nevaeh; great-grandchild Meredith; adopted grandchildren Leslie, Lindsay, and Christopher; adopted great-grandchildren Ava, Trinity and Christopher Jr.; siblings Evelyn (Charlie) Maclaskey, Raymond Anderson, Judi (Scott) Leeson, Kim Crisp, and Janice (Adam) Holt. Howard passed away on August 22, 2021 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Anderson and Becky Birk and his parents. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Howard at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.