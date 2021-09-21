Reverend to be installed as pastor at Lake Ozark Christian Church
Rev. Ron Trimmer will be installed as the pastor of Lake Ozark Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, September 26 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Rev. Dr. Paul Koch, Regional Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Mid-America, will lead the installation service. The Hand Bell Choir, led by Rev. Rich Reinwald and the Church Choir, led by Michael Lindeman, Director of Music, will add to the worship experience. The church is located at 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark and all are welcome.www.lakenewsonline.com
