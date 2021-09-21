MPD searching for suspect in January homicide

Lamar Ave shooting Have you seen this person? (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking the public’s help to find a homicide suspect after a shooting in January.

On Jan. 9, at about 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue at the Discount Muffler and Brakes for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Derrick Johnson on the lobby floor, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Memphis Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the victim was inside the business when a man dressed in all red entered and began shooting at the victim.

The suspect ran southbound from the scene down Callis Street, police said.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

