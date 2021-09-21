CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the SALT debate could change American politics

By Karl W. Smith
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Call it the SALT effect: The debate over state and local tax deductions is scrambling U.S. politics, and the fight could have a profound effect on the parties as well as the U.S. economy. Many Democrats from high-tax areas are demanding a repeal of the SALT cap instituted in the...

