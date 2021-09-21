CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Leadership Initiative Announces Fall 2021 Programming and New Steering Committee

By News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter kicking off in the fall of 2018, the Women in Leadership (WiL) Initiative, under the direction of Michele Wheatly, special advisor to the Chancellor and President and professor of biology, is now entering its fourth year and recently concluded a strategic planning exercise. WiL also announces an expanded steering committee tasked with catalyzing the personal and collective advancement of women at Syracuse University.

#Women Leaders
