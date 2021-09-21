Women in Leadership Initiative Announces Fall 2021 Programming and New Steering Committee
After kicking off in the fall of 2018, the Women in Leadership (WiL) Initiative, under the direction of Michele Wheatly, special advisor to the Chancellor and President and professor of biology, is now entering its fourth year and recently concluded a strategic planning exercise. WiL also announces an expanded steering committee tasked with catalyzing the personal and collective advancement of women at Syracuse University.news.syr.edu
Comments / 0