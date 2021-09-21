Women in Leadership Initiative Announces Fall 2021 Programming and New Steering Committee

Students learn best when they are able to apply their education directly to real-life projects and experiences. To further Whitman’s commitment to experiential learning, we are happy to announce the creation of the Whitman Challenge. The Whitman Challenge will be offered on a regular basis as part of our online MBA residency programs. Online MBA students participate in three residencies of their choice during their program, often opting for specific experiences, or sessions on timely topics to further their career enhancement and specific skills.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO