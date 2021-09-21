CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a full trailer for Kurt Warner biopic “American Underdog”

By Jay Rigdon
Awful Announcing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got our first brief look at the upcoming Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog a few months ago, sparking some intrigue and also some questions about how believable the football scenes are going to be. Now a bit closer to the film’s Christmas release, we have a full trailer, featuring...

awfulannouncing.com

Dick Vermeil
Zachary Levi
Dennis Quaid
Anna Paquin
