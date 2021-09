Coronation Street Spoilers hint that Corey will find himself in trouble in upcoming episodes. Corey got away with murdering Seb and is moving forward with his life but it seems that Abi may get the justice she’s seeking as more evidence might come up that will show that Corey was the one who killed Seb. It seems that Corey will be targeting someone who may have evidence that could show that he lied to the court and will go against his story.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO