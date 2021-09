American golfer Bryson DeChambeau says his hands are “wrecked” due to the preparation he is putting in for the Ryder Cup and the World Long Drive Championships.DeChambeau is working to a tight schedule as the Ryder Cup ends on 26 September with the Championships beginning a day after. The 2020 US Open champion says all of his training in build-up to the events have taken their toll.“My hands are wrecked from it. People don’t realize how difficult long drive really is. In golf, it’s the one thing where you can judge your accomplishments by a number,” he told Golf.“Not necessarily...

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO