MPD searching for men who fired shots at car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two men accused of firing shots at a car in Parkway Village.

Monday, September 20, a man and his mother were getting into their vehicle in the 2700 block of Claudette Road, police said. That’s near American Way in Parkway Village.

According to police, a silver or gray 2004 Jeep Liberty drove by several times. The Jeep came by a final time, and the driver and passenger had switched places. As the Jeep passed the victim’s vehicle, the passenger fired several shots at the man and his mother. Their car was hit several times.

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 silver or gray Jeep Cherokee or Liberty with a spare wheel on the back with no tire. Police said it has Henderson County, Tennessee tags and may have bullet holes in the passenger side door and hood.

The suspects are two males in their early to mid-20s. MPD said one was wearing a white shirt, and the other was wearing a red shirt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

