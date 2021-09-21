CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD searching for men who fired shots at car in Parkway Village

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETPXI_0c3WSrza00
a silver or gray 2004 Jeep Liberty drove by several times, according to police. (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two men accused of firing shots at a car in Parkway Village.

Monday, September 20, a man and his mother were getting into their vehicle in the 2700 block of Claudette Road, police said. That’s near American Way in Parkway Village.

According to police, a silver or gray 2004 Jeep Liberty drove by several times. The Jeep came by a final time, and the driver and passenger had switched places. As the Jeep passed the victim’s vehicle, the passenger fired several shots at the man and his mother. Their car was hit several times.

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 silver or gray Jeep Cherokee or Liberty with a spare wheel on the back with no tire. Police said it has Henderson County, Tennessee tags and may have bullet holes in the passenger side door and hood.

The suspects are two males in their early to mid-20s. MPD said one was wearing a white shirt, and the other was wearing a red shirt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

