The 2021-2022 hunting season in the Texas Panhandle is just around the corner but before I give y'all the dates here are some general guidelines to keep in mind. I know some of these guidelines that I'm about to list are gonna seem like common sense. But because there isn't a lot of common sense going around these days I'll rather be safe and go over them rather quickly so we are all on the same page. Because it only takes one bad apple to go out to ruin it for everyone.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO