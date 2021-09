(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines mother has been arrested and charged after a witness videotaped her abusing her autistic son. The incident happened Sunday at a Des Moines convenience store. Arkeya Quinn says she took out her cellphone and started recording the incident after seeing the woman hitting the boy. Rejanie Morris faces two charges of assault and one of child endangerment. The video reportedly shows her picking up the nine-year-old victim by the arms and throwing him facedown on the floor. When Quinn tried to step in, Morris is accused of punching her in the back of the head. The body was handed over to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

