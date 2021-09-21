CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports briefs: tickets for Tankard, local goes international

By The Sun Times
wiartonecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly ticket packages are still available for the 2022 Port Elgin Chrysler Ontario Tankard presented by Bruce Power. One-week packages are available for $125 plus applicable taxes and fees. Due to current Covid restrictions, there is a limited number of tickets available at this time. Tickets are available at www.portelgincurlingclub.com. Buyers have the option to purchase through the Port Elgin Curling Club, or to support other clubs including the Bluewater Curling Club, Tara Curling Club, or the Kincardine Curling Club. The CurlON Tankard will be held at the Plex in Port Elgin from Feb. 9 to 13.

