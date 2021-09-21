CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevilla terminate Gnagnon’s contract for ‘lack of professionalism’

By Shina Oludare
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish elite division side has sent the Cote d’Ivoire prospect packing despite having two years left on his current deal. La Liga side Sevilla have terminated Joris Gnagnon’s contract for lack of professionalism. The former France youth international was signed for five years by Los Nervionenses on July 25,...

